Milad Bidi, a military advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was martyred in an Israeli attack on Lebanon's Dahieh last night.

He was stationed near the Haj Mohsen building and his body was identified hours ago.

On July 30, Israeli planes fired four missiles at the Dahieh suburb of Beirut. A four-story building was destroyed, and buildings and parked cars nearby got damaged.

