Iran backs any initiative against Israeli regime genocide

South African foeign minister Ronald Lamola, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and talked with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri.

In this meeting, Bagheri Kani praised Mr. Lamola's prominent role as a brave and innovative diplomat in pursuing the case of the Zionist regime's crimes in the International Court of Justice and the special attention of the South African government in condemning the crimes of this regime in the international legal and judicial field.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative and action in the international arena to support the oppressed people of Palestine and confront and condemn the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime against humanity in Gaza, he added.

South African diplomat also called for the development and expansion of relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and commercial fields, strengthening cultural and popular communication and cooperation, as well as developing international interactions within the framework of the Hague International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, as well as strengthening consultation and common positions regarding the fight against genocide in Gaza.

MNA/FNA750503