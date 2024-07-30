South India landslides death toll rises to 39

"Many bodies are yet to be identified," a local police officer said, confirming to Xinhua over the phone that many more people were still trapped under the debris, hence the death toll was feared to further rise.

A state government official involved in the rescue work said, "Rescue work is continuing, though heavy rains are causing a disruption. The local administration, police, rescue teams, doctors, medical teams, and other concerned wings of the state government have been put into service to rescue people from under the rubble and rush them to the hospital. Our priority is to save human lives."

At least three landslides struck the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad district at around 02:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

