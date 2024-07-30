  1. World
South India landslides death toll rises to 39

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The death toll in the multiple landslides that struck India's southern state of Kerala early on Tuesday morning rose to 39, even as more than 30 injured persons were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.

"Many bodies are yet to be identified," a local police officer said, confirming to Xinhua over the phone that many more people were still trapped under the debris, hence the death toll was feared to further rise.

A state government official involved in the rescue work said, "Rescue work is continuing, though heavy rains are causing a disruption. The local administration, police, rescue teams, doctors, medical teams, and other concerned wings of the state government have been put into service to rescue people from under the rubble and rush them to the hospital. Our priority is to save human lives."

At least three landslides struck the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad district at around 02:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

