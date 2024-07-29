Islamic states must foresee treacherous plans of Zionism

In mid-November 2023, German police raided 54 locations nationwide in the so-called investigation of the Hamburg-based organization.

The AP quoted Germany's Interior Ministry as saying that the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) has long been under observation by the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

The IZH had said that it “condemns every form of violence and extremism and has always advocated peace, tolerance and interreligious dialogue.”

Following the measure, the European country took another aggressive action by closing IZH and its five sub-organizations.

Because of the ban, Germany’s Interior Ministry said four Shiite mosques in the country will be closed. The IZH’s assets are also being confiscated.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has claimed that the Islamic organization would be banned for propagating extremism, Dnyuz reported.

Also, dozens of German police forces raided the Blue Mosque in Hamburg early on Wednesday morning.

To shed more light on the issue of Islamophobia, we reached out to a Member of the executive board of Anatolian Youth Association of Turkey, Muhammed İkbal Şit.

About the reasons behind such unfair behaviors towards Muslims, he said, " Hot developments in the Islamic geography naturally affect the global economy.

Although the breeze of an approaching world war makes the countries uneasy, it also causes them to take both military and social precautions because they believe that the upcoming war will be a theological war, not a geopolitical war.

Examples of this have happened many times in the past, and today the reason for this is the closure of the Hamburg Islamic Center (IZH) in Germany. "

In his statement, Federal Minister of the Interior and Community of Germany, Faeser stated that he banned IZH and its subsidiaries across the country on the pretext of being of " an extremist organization pursuing anti-constitutional goals."

Rejecting the German officials' excuses and false flag, he added, " However, this administrative decision (closure of Islamic center) stems from the policy of alienating Iran and its allies in the international arena. The increasing Islamophobia in Europe is to prepare European societies for a possible theological war."

MNA/