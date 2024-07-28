Tabriz hand-woven carpet goes to Paris 2024 Olympics

The young Iranian designer of hand-woven carpets for the 2024 Olympic Games Hamid Arshadi said that six master carpet craftsmen from Tabriz, northwestern Iran, have been assigned the weaving of the 2024 Olympic carpets during the last six months, Iran Press reported.

Also, as the designer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup carpet map, he stated that seven carpets for the 2024 Olympics will be woven in Tabriz and presented in the international arena as the flagship of Iranian culture.

Regarding the patterns used in the 2024 Olympic carpets, Arshadi said that the symbol of the National Olympic Committee of Iran, are olive branches and peace doves flying as a sign of peace.

He said the woven carpets will be given to the International Olympic Committee of Lausanne, Switzerland, the Paris Olympic Game Committee, the Iranian Olympic Committee, and the Japanese Olympic Committee with the coordination of the National Olympic Committee of Iran.

SD/