Iran's Hegmataneh gains UNESCO World Heritage status

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee is underway in New Delhi, India from 21-31 July 2024.

The 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is being attended by over 2,500 delegates, including representatives from State Parties, advisory bodies, senior diplomats, heritage experts, scholars, and researchers from 195 countries.

The World Heritage Committee comprises representatives from 21 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention (1972), elected by the General Assembly of UNESCO. The current members of the committee, elected during the 24th General Assembly of UNESCO in November 2023, are Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Türkiye, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Zambia.

Hegmataneh, aka Ecbatana in Western sources, is universally well-known for being the site where the Median Dynasty was established. Following the Medes, this city also served as the capital of the Achaemenid Empire. During subsequent periods, including the Seleucid, Parthian, Sassanid, and Islamic eras, Hegmataneh continued to be an important city.

Hegmataneh is located in the suburban area of modern Hamadan, encompassing 50 acres of the city. This invaluable historical site holds great archaeological significance, with parts of it yet to be excavated. The area contains historical remains dating back to the Medes, Achaemenid, Parthian, Sassanid, and various Islamic dynasties such as the Buyids. Most of the remains belong to the Parthian era. The site features a variety of Parthian urban architectural systems that are considered masterpieces of their time, showcasing the exceptional talent of their creators.

