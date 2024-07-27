Iraqi Kurdistan agrees to extradite 20 inmates to Iran

Nasrullah Rashnoudi, the Iranian Consulate General in Erbil, said on Saturday that "By God's mercy and through continuous efforts, the honorable officials of the Kurdistan region of Iraq have finally agreed to pardon and release twenty Iranian prisoners held in the prisons of the Region, who, God willing, will be transferred to the country after the administrative procedures have been completed."

"I would like to express my gratitude for the benevolent and humanitarian action of the honorable head of the Region, its honorable prime minister, as well as the honorable minister of the interior of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who paid attention to this issue," the head of the Iranian mission in Erbil said.

Later on Saturday, it was reported by the local Iranian media as citing Iranian official that "19 fellow Iranian prisoners held in the prisons of the Iraqi Kurdistan region were handed over to the representative of the convict transfer committee of the Ministry of Justice and the provincial judicial authorities at Tamarchin (Haj Omran as it is called on the KRG side of the border) border crossing located in West Azarbaijan province."

