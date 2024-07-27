Washington; the constant supporter of criminals

First stage of the crimes in America occurred during the era of George Washington; When by his direct orders, 28 of the 30 main cities of the Seneca Indian tribe were completely destroyed and razed to the ground within five years, and the Indian tribes still call him the "destroyer of cities", the American president believed that "the gradual expansion of the settlement of the whites require that the wild Indians, like the wolves, flee from their habitations, for both the wolves and the Indians are predatory creatures. One of the leaders of the "Iroquois" Indian tribe told George Washington when he met him: "When your name is mentioned, our women look behind them in fear and their faces turn yellow... Children hang on their mothers' necks from fear of hearing your name.

Now in the same city of Washington, the US Congress welcomes a known war criminal named "Benjamin Netanyahu" and applauds him 79 times and stands up 58 times to encourage the criminal. As the crimes of George Washington and After him, Theodore Roosevelt committed crimes against humanity and Native Americans. Today, the representatives of the American Congress supported the genocide in Gaza and gave a medal to the perpetrator of the genocide. The representatives of the United States, who claim human rights, welcomed an "Child killers" who were even condemned by the International Court of The Hague, recorded another disgrace in the history of America and were criticized and protested by the world as a notorious parliament.

The action of the representatives of the US Congress was so brazen that it raised the voice of the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and she criticized Netanyahu's statements, describing his speech in the Congress as "the worst speech by a foreign official". The organizers of the demonstration against Netanyahu's speech also announced in a statement that "history will remember that Congress welcomed an internationally wanted war criminal."

Netanyahu tried to restore his and the Zionist regime's lost reputation by visiting the United States and speaking in Congress, but the anger of the supporters of the Palestinian people around the world, especially the United States, and the widespread protests against the presence of the criminal Prime Minister of the Zionist regime in Washington, which along with Taking down the flag of Palestine showed that the world hates Zionism and its supporters and unitedly came to the stage for the liberation of Palestine.

The world knows that Netanyahu's place is in prison and on his head, and America's support for him will not only help the survival of Zionism, but will also increase the global isolation of the White House. they do. The people of the world are counting the days for the victory of Palestine and the resistance front and the destruction of the Zionist regime.