Turkey, Russia mull resuming joint patrols in north Syria

"The Turkish Armed Forces are making the necessary efforts to ensure peace and tranquility in the region and will continue to do so in the future. In this context, we are initially talking about the need to ensure the safety of the M-4 highway. Negotiations on the issue with the interlocutors are ongoing," TRT Haber TV channel said referring to sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that Ankara and Moscow had allegedly agreed to reopen the M-4 highway, which, passing through the Idlib province, connects Aleppo and Latakia, located in the west of the country.

MP/PR