Iran to launch at least 6 more satellites by yearend

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday morning, Salarieh briefed the achievements gained regarding the progress of the country's space program and explained the plans made in this regard by the Iranian Space Agency for the Iranian year of 1403 (March 21 to July 22, 2024).

In the past three years, projects regarding the infrastructure of Iran's space industry were started and completed, the most prominent of which was the Chabahar space base, he said.

By the end of the year, the first phase of the Chabahar space base will be operational, Salarieh added.

The head of the Iranian Space Agency went on to say that the country would launch 6 to 8 satellites by the yearend as well.

MP/6175166