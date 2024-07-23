Iran's 'Hod Hod', 'Kosar' satellites to be launched into LEO

According to the reports, these satellites will be launched in October.

Earlier on July 9, Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Hassan Salariyeh announced that the country will launch two new satellites which have been designed and built by the private sector in the current Persian calendar year (started on March 20).

Omid Faza company and a group of Amirkabir University students have been developing Kosar satellite.

“Kosar satellite, which is an observation satellite, is scheduled to be launched and put into the orbit this year. Hodhod satellite, as a research-communication satellite, is also due to be launched concurrently with Kosar satellite,” Salariyeh said.

“Other satellites, which are being built by the private sector upon an order by the ISA will be launched this year, God willing,” he added.

“Also, the construction process of martyr Soleimani project, which includes an Internet of Things (IOT) satellite system, will start late this year,” Salariyeh said.

Kosar is an observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.5 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveying and demarcation. The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.

The Hodhod satellite is planned to be used in the area of the Internet of Things, agriculture, transportation and crisis management scenarios.Iran is among the 10 countries with the know-how of space technology and is the 11th country in the world in terms of space science and the leading country in the region.

Iran’s global ranking in space technology has improved from 95 in 1996 to 11 in 2017.

