Iran amb., Turkey's Erzurum explore avenues to boost trade

In a meeting with the local officials of Erzurum province in Turkey, the ambassador of Iran to Ankara, Mohammad Hassan Habibolazadeh introduced Iran's economic opportunities and capabilities, highlighting the need for strengthening and developing cooperation between Iran and Turkey's province.

The development of cooperation in various economic, scientific, cultural, and tourism fields and the exchange of visits by the provincial delegations between the two countries were among the important issues that the Iranian ambassador highlighted in the meeting with the authorities of Erzurum province.

Given the presence of Iranian football club "Sepahan" in Erzurum on a training camp, the Iranian ambassador also visited the football players and their coaches.

