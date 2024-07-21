Moscow, Kabul to ditch US dollar in bilateral trade

"Russia and Afghanistan are under unilateral illegitimate sanctions, and moving away from the dollar is one of the options. Although, Afghanistan still has to work on its currency conversion," Dmitry Zhirnov said.

The envoy noted that economic relations between Russia and Afghanistan, as well as the volume of trade between the two countries, are growing. "Our exports are growing fast," the ambassador added, TASS reported.

He clarified that the geography of suppliers of domestic products to the Afghan market is expanding. "As for payment cards, they are almost non-existent in Afghanistan. There are practically no payment terminals anywhere, even in the capital," the ambassador concluded.

