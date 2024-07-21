Speaking at an open session of Iran's Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf said that the presidential election which was held following the constitution under time limits, clearly showed that the Islamic Establishment deeply believes in people's turnout as it met all the requirements of a competitive environment by prioritizing their participation.

He stated that the Establishment made the people's vote the basis of the country's administration.

He emphasized that the voters' hope for the winning candidate is a good opportunity that can be used to progress the country.

Pezeshkian won the election race by securing 16.384.403 of the votes while Saeed Jalili, his rival, managed to secure 13.538.179 of the votes, according to an announcement made by Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the two candidates who secured the most votes in the snap presidential election on June 28.

The gap between the two candidates was more than two million votes in the end.

Pezeshkian would replace Ebrahim Raeisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

