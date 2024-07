The attack happened in the town of Hsenwi in the Lashio region, according to the reports.

Last year, the city of Hsenwi came under the control of the armed rebel group, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA).

At least 38 civilians were killed in the Lashio region between July 3 and July 19 as the army and armed rebel groups engaged in fighting.

MNA/6172001