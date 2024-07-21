Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to Yemen attack on Israel

“From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that Israel will act against all those who attack us. ‏This is why earlier today, I asked the Israeli cabinet to back my decision to strike against the Houthi targets in Yemen," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Saturday evening, responding to the IAF attack against the Yemeni Ansarrulah.

Ansarullah is an inseparable part of Iran's axis, just like Hamas and Hezbollah, and this operation (Israel's attack on Hodeidah) in Yemen is a message to all our enemies wherever they are, Netanyahu claimed.

Powerful airstrikes rocked the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah a day after Israeli officials vowed revenge for a drone that struck Tel Aviv.

Airstrikes hit a refinery and electricity infrastructure, sparking a huge blaze. The Almasirah television channel, run by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, reported late on Saturday that three people had been killed and 87 wounded in the strikes on the oil facilities.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes against an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudayada city on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with the Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on Gaza Strip."

The Ansarullah vowed to “plague” Israel with further attacks in response to the strikes. Early on Sunday, sirens sounded in the Red Sea port city of Eilat, with Israel’s military saying its air defenses had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen before it reached Israeli territory.

On Saturday, the Israeli regime said its fighter jets struck military targets in the Hodeidah Port in Yemen “in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the state of Israel in recent months”.

