Hungray president congratulates new Iranian president-elect

"Please allow me to express my best wishes for your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran", Tamás Szújok wrote in his message.

"I highly value the century-old cooperation between our nations. I am pleased that the relations between our countries are constantly developing in many areas, specially in the field of culture and education", he noted.

"I wish you good health and success in your responsible work," he added.

The runoff on July 5 followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

