Blinken 'shocked and saddened' by shooting at Trump's rally

Blinken added that "there is no place for political violence in America and we must all condemn it," reiterating US President Joe Biden's statement following the attack.

He also expressed that he is "grateful" that Trump is safe.

Donald Trump was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally on Saturday, sparking panic and streaking the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face.

Shots were heard during Trump's speech. Then he fell and was covered up by the Secret Service, according to TASS.

The shooter has been eliminated. At least one Trump supporter was killed.

After the assassination attempt, Trump was taken to the hospital, he is safe.

Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

MNA/PR