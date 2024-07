An Israeli official confirmed to the media that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military wing, was the target of a strike in Khan Younis.

"Sami Abu Zohri", one of the leaders of the Hamas movement has told media that "The occupation regime's claims regarding the assassination of Muhemmed Deif are a false justification," adding that "The martyrs of the crime in Mowasi in Khan Yunis were all civilians."

This item is being updated ....