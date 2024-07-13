Hamas stresses independent Palestinian govt. in post-war Gaza

Senior Hamas official Hussam Badran said in a statement on Friday about the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas with mediation from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

“We proposed that a non-partisan national competency government manage Gaza and the West Bank after the war,” Badran said.

Badran added that the administration of Gaza after the war is a Palestinian internal matter and the group will not discuss it with foreign parties.

“The administration of Gaza after the war is a Palestinian internal matter without any external interference, and we will not discuss the day after the war in Gaza with any external parties,” Badran said.

Badran's remarks came after Israel demanded that the regime retain control of the Philadelphi corridor, at Gaza’s border with Egypt.

However, Hamas has repeatedly said Israel must withdraw from all Gaza territory after a ceasefire.

The brutal military onslaught began on October 7 following a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s Resistance groups, during which hundreds were taken captive.

The war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 38,350 Palestinians, mostly women and children, besides turning almost the entirety of Palestinian territory into a scene of utter devastation.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal sliver, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

AMK/PressTV