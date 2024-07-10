  1. World
Israeli troops killed in Qassam's ambush in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said Wednesday that the invading Israeli troops had casualties when resistance fighters ambushed their infantry force in Gaza City’s Tal Al-Hawa.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Wednesday that it confirmed Israeli casualties as resistance fighters ambushed an infantry force in Gaza City’s Tal Al-Hawa. 

The Hamas forces further said that Israeli helicopters spotted evacuating casualties from the scene of the ambush in Gaza’s Tal Al-Hawa.

According to Al-Manar TV English website, Hamas further said that the Israeli occupation is nonmoral as it disregards the international laws and treaties concerning the issue of Palestinian prisoners.

