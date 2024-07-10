Israeli troops killed in Qassam's ambush in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Wednesday that it confirmed Israeli casualties as resistance fighters ambushed an infantry force in Gaza City’s Tal Al-Hawa.

The Hamas forces further said that Israeli helicopters spotted evacuating casualties from the scene of the ambush in Gaza’s Tal Al-Hawa.

According to Al-Manar TV English website, Hamas further said that the Israeli occupation is nonmoral as it disregards the international laws and treaties concerning the issue of Palestinian prisoners.

MNA