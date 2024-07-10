Turkey reacts to Israeli strike on school in Gaza

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned an Israeli strike on a school in the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis city and called it an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to sabotage ceasefire negotiations.

Gaza's government said on Tuesday that 29 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a school entrance in Khan Yunis.

"We condemn Israel's massacre of dozens of innocent civilians at a school where Palestinians were taking shelter in Khan Younis, Gaza. The mass graves unearthed in Khan Younis and the targeting of four schools there in the last four days are evidence of Israel's goal of total annihilation of the Palestinian people. These attacks have also shown that the Netanyahu Government aims to sabotage the ceasefire negotiations," the Turkish ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added that Israeli authorities "will be held accountable before the law for their actions, which defy all values of humanity and international law."

MNA/PR