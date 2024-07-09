Military capacities at next Iranian admin’s disposal: Cmdr.

In a message on Monday, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid congratulated Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election victory.

Describing the Iranian Armed Forces as the “defensive-security arm” of the Iranian establishment and a “major component of national power”, the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said the military forces will offer all of their capacities to the new administration within the framework of their duties and the guidelines issued by Ayatollah Khamenei, in order to support the 14th administration and help it advance its plans and attain its legitimate goals.

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters is a subdivision of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces that is tasked with the layout and arrangement of operations involving various Iranian military units.

MNA/TSN