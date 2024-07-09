Russian forces wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers

Russian forces destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and up to 10 foreign specialists responsible for their use over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday, TASS reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and up to 10 foreign specialists responsible for their use and struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 122 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, five US-made HIMARS rockets and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 626 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,344 unmanned aerial vehicles, 540 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,369 multiple rocket launchers, 11,556 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,453 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

