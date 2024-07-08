  1. Politics
China’s Xi says Ukraine ceasefire in everybody’s interests

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Ukraine and Russia would be better served laying down their arms and finding a diplomatic solution to their problems, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said

Xi Jinping made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible," TASS quoted Xi as saying.

"At present, following three principles is of paramount importance: preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation, and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict," Xi insisted.

He also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible."

