China’s Xi says Ukraine ceasefire in everybody’s interests

Xi Jinping made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible," TASS quoted Xi as saying.

"At present, following three principles is of paramount importance: preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation, and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict," Xi insisted.

He also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible."

