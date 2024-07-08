Fire at Uruguay nursing home leaves 10 dead

Xinhua reported, citing the official statement that the victims were eight women and two men. The incident occurred at 6:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) in the "Adulto Mayor" residential complex in the city's center.

Firefighters and experts from the Montevideo Casualty Investigation Department were dispatched to assist and investigate the cause of the outbreak.

Since last week, Uruguay has been experiencing a cold wave, with early morning temperatures below zero degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures not exceeding 10 degrees.

Treinta y Tres, the capital city of the Treinta y Tres Department in eastern Uruguay, is a city of 25,000 inhabitants located 288 kilometers northeast of Montevideo.

AMK/PR