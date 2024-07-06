US-UK coalition strikes Yemen’s largest island in Red Sea

Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing local sources, reported that the aerial attack hit a target on Kamaran Island on Saturday afternoon, without providing further information, Press TV reported.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

The US-British coalition has not commented on the airstrike yet.

The development comes two days after warplanes of the US-British coalition launched three airstrikes against areas in Yemen's western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes hit the northwestern district of al-Luhayyah, and the southern district of Bayt al-Faqih in the province.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 38,098 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 87,705 others, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The occupying entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

MNA