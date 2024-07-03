Leader urges for casting ballots in Iran presidential runoff

The second phase of the presidential election is very important, Leader of the Islamic Revolution said on Wednesday.

Those who love Islam, Islamic Republic, progress of Iran should show it by participating in election, Leader noted.

Completely wrong to think those who didn’t vote in first round of election are against the system, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed.

People are backbone of the Islamic Republic to realize its objectives, he said, adding that better voter turnout will enable the Islamic Republic to realize its objectives.

Early presidential elections in Iran were held on 28 June 2024[ following the death of President Ebrahim Raeisi in a helicopter crash on 19 May. As no candidate won a majority in the first round, a run off vote will be held on 5 July between Saeed Jalili and Masoud Pezeshkian.

