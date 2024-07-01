  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2024, 3:46 PM

Kremlin:

Atmosphere in UN Security Council very hostile towards Russia

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – The atmosphere in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is very anti-Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked at a news briefing whether Russia would be able to bring objectivity to the work of the UN Security Council during its one-month chairmanship, Dmitry Peskov said: "This will certainly be very difficult to do in four weeks, given the extremely confrontational atmosphere [towards Russia] in the Security Council," TASS reported.

Russia began its one-month presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 1. The last time the country coordinated the work of the global body’s key department was in April 2023.

Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month. After that, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya will hold a press conference, then brief the United Nations General Assembly behind closed doors.

