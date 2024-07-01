Three dead as storms batter France

Storm Monica has caused havoc across south-eastern France where three people have been confirmed dead and several others remain missing, Euronews reported.

Three people were killed whilst attempting to cross bridges in the Gard region. Two were found in a car in the village of Goudargues, northern Gard.

Among those missing include a father and his two children aged 4 and 13 who were swept away in the village of Dions. One person missing reportedly holds Belgian nationality.

In the neighboring village of Ardèche, a man has also been missing since Saturday in the village of Saint Martin de Valamas.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted on X saying, ''We currently have at least 7 people missing, including two children".

More than 300 firefighters have been deployed in the region.

