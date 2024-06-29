  1. World
In Turkey;

37 nuclear staff killed, injured in traffic incident

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – A chain accident took place in the Mersin city of Türkiye when the bus carrying the employees of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Station collided with a passenger car.

According to the local media, two people were killed and 35 injured when a bus carrying employees of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Türkiye collided with a passenger car.

The incident took place as a result of another car crossing the path of the service bus. As a result, another car coming from behind crashed into those cars. Many emergency vehicles were involved in the area. One of the dead is a woman who was an employee of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Station, and the other is a military serviceman on the other bus.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital.

