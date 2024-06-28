Photo 28 June 2024 - 17:36 Download photos By: Tara Moradi Voting process underway in Rasht TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The process of Iran's 14th snap presidential election is underway in Rasht. Tags Iran Iran presidential elections 2024 Rasht Related News Polling station in Gorgan Presidential election process in Yazd Iran reacts to US interference over presidential election Alborz people casting ballots for presidential election Presidential election process in Qom Voting underway in Neyshabur VIDEO: Tabriz people vote in presidential election Azerbaijan to hold early parliamentary election 14th presidential election in Zanjan
Your Comment