Fire erupts at Israeli base after Hezbollah attack (+VIDEO)

The movement fired the projectiles towards "the main air and missile defense base of the northern area command” on Thursday, causing a blaze and a power outage.

Israeli media outlets referred to the attack as one of Hezbollah’s biggest rocket barrages in recent weeks, Press TV reported.

Also on Thursday, the group’s “Unmanned Air Force launched several kamikaze drones at the Israeli al-Naqoura naval base on the Mediterranean coast,” Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network reported, citing a Hezbollah statement.

“The drones impacted the positions and dwelling areas of Israeli occupation officers and soldiers, killing and injuring several of them,” the network added.

Earlier, the Israeli military had attacked the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, targeting a two-storey building and wounding "more than 20" people, and also struck the village of Sohmor in the country’s east, killing a Hezbollah member.

The Israeli regime began waging sporadic attacks against Lebanon following the onset of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.

The exchange of fire has intensified since the Israeli assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Sami Taleb Abdullah.

The movement has retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets into the northern parts of the occupied territories.

Earlier this month, the Israeli army said it had approved plans for an attack on Lebanon, raising concerns that the regime might try to realize its recurrent threats of turning Lebanon into another Gaza.

Speaking on Monday, however, Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah's Executive Council Sheikh Nabil Qaouq downplayed the threats, saying they “do not [serve to] lend assurance to the regime, but rather drown them (the enemy) in a sea of fear.”

“The enemy’s senior officials threaten [war], but [in reality, they] are trembling with fear,” he said, and noted that “the resistance’s missiles and drones are capable of reaching their sensitive targets wherever it (the resistance) wants.”

MNA