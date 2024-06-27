Iranians to show might of Islamic Republic in Fri. elections

On the fortieth day after the death of the Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions in the tragic incident, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah addressed the memorial held in Tehran to mourn the martyrs through a recorded video message, Al-Manar TV English website reported.

Nasrallah offered again, on behalf of all the Resistance fighters and factions, the martyrs families and the Iranian leadership and people deep condolences on the major loss.

Undoubtedly, the incident was very painful, yet believers always accept the fate decided by Holy God, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed, adding that, as Imam Khamenei says, threats must be turned to be chances.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the martyrdom of General Qassem Suleimani and Hajj Abu Mahid Al-Muhandis as a hard experience, stressing that it was exploited to invigorate the Umma and the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The Iranian people proved, in face of this woe, during the funerals of the martyrs to be loyal and wise and that the Islamic Republic is strong and consistent.

Such incidents may destabilize any country, but Iran emerged from this experience powerful and honorable, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized.

The Iranian people will also prove through its participation in the presidential elections this power as well, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, hoping Holy God helps Iran hold the elections successfully.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the strategic role of the Islamic Republic in the region with respect to the Palestinian cause and the issues of Resistance and liberation.

The Islamic Republic is the impregnable dam in face of the world tyrants, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and members of the accompanying delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, were martyred on May 19, 2024, after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

MNA