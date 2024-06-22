Leader urges candidates not to make enemy-pleasing statements

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a host of Judiciary officials on Saturday.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week, and the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hossini Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the Judiciary must work in a way that the public would see it as the house of justice and the place where rights are preserved.

The judicial system’s main purpose must be to work bravely to ensure that justice is served, he said.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

MP/