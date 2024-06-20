Intl Municipal BRICS Forum considers best practices of Moscow

The best practices of Moscow will be presented at it, said Sergey Cheremin, Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow.

"All Russian regions are expected to participate, as well as more than 200 cities in the CIS, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The issues of municipal infrastructure, the social sphere, the principles of sustainable urban development, tourism and sports, resource management, education, culture, and healthcare will be discussed."

He added that the business programme of the event will include panel discussions, round tables, presentations by experts, and meetings with partners. The official invited all of Moscow's partners, of which there are more than 100, to participate.



According to Sergey Cheremin, the forum participants will consider the example of Moscow in infrastructure development, the introduction of digital technologies, and air quality improvement. The dialogue at the municipal level will ensure the mutual exchange of the best urban practices, Sergey Cheremin added.



In 2022, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme ranked Moscow first in the world in terms of the quality of infrastructure and fifth in terms of the provision of public services. In 2023, the city became the leader among the largest BRICS megacities in terms of innovative development space.



The International Municipal BRICS Forum has established itself as a reliable platform for sharing best practices, building diplomatic ties, and mutually beneficial cooperation.



Source: TV BRICS