Jun 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

Wildfire erupts burning more than 11,000 acres near LA

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – A major evacuation is underway in Los Angeles County as a vicious wildfire continues to burn thousands of acres.

Authorities evacuated at least 1,200 people on Saturday as the blaze neared a major highway and threatened nearby structures.

The blaze, named the Post Fire, burned more than 3,600 acres near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, about 62 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Independent reported.

California State Park Services evacuated residents from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman and both Hungry Valley and the Pyramid Lake reservoir were closed as a result of the fire threat, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Saturday night.

The flames broke out around 1:45 pm, authorities said.

The major fire comes after experts warned that recent extreme heat may exacerbate conditions for more dangerous incidents.

Earlier this month, a fire consumed more than 14,000 acres of land in San Joaquin County, with residents ordered to evacuate. Smaller fires also broke out in the Los Padres National Park in Santa Barbara County.

Last year, intense heatwaves blistered the US due to the climate crisis, with over 113 million Americans under heat warnings at their peaks.

