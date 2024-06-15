Iran to host UNESCO 2025 intangible cultural heritage meeting

The twelfth annual coordination meeting of Category 2 Centres active in intangible cultural heritage was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on June 13.

In this meeting, which was held at the same time as the meeting of the tenth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, chaired by the Secretary of the Convention, the presentation of the report on the successful safeguarding measures of the Tehran Intangible Heritage Center in the face of climate change in the region and effective capacity building in this field was appreciated.

Iran was selected as the Regional Research Centre for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in West and Central Asia.

The decision to pick Iran to host the centers of the second category of protection of intangible heritage located in Europe, Asia Pacific, South Africa, Latin America and the Persian Gulf was approved by the secretariat of the 2003 convention.

MNA/IRN