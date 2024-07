Taftian won first place in the 100-meter race at the sporting event with a time of 10.10 seconds, earning the championship title.

Two athletes from France, the host country, took second and third places at 10.16 and 10.19 seconds, respectively.

In July 2017, Taftian made history by becoming the first Iranian to win a gold medal in the 100-meter race, achieving a time of 10.25 seconds at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships held in India.

