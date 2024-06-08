US should stop undermining nuclear disarmament regime

"The US needs to reflect on its behavior and commit itself to doing the right thing. The US should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world," the embassy representative said, commenting on the statements of the Special Assistant to the President of the United States, Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House Pranay Vaddi, TASS reported.

"The US sits on the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world. Even so, it clings to a first-use nuclear policy, devises nuclear deterrence strategies against others and has invested heavily to upgrade its nuclear triad. It has withdrawn from treaties and organizations concerning arms control, enhanced the NATO nuclear alliance and expanded cooperation with allies on advanced military technologies," the embassy press service said.

SD/PR