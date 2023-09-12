Morocco earthquake death toll nearing 3000

Search teams from various countries have joined Moroccan efforts to locate survivors after the 6.8 magnitude quake hit the High Atlas Mountains late on September 8, reducing traditional mud brick houses common in the region to rubble, Reuters reported.

Morocco has accepted offers of assistance from Spain and Britain, both of which dispatched search-and-rescue experts with sniffer dogs. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also extended aid. Algeria allocated three planes to transport rescue personnel and supplies.

In a message to the President of the House of Representatives of Morocco, the Iranian Parliament Speaker announced the Iranian Red Crescent Society's readiness to send aid teams to the Arab country amid the deadly earthquake.

State TV reported on September 11 that the death toll had reached 2,862, with 2,562 people injured. Given that much of the quake zone is in remote areas, authorities have not provided any estimates for the number of missing.

In the village of Tinmel, almost every house was flattened, leaving the entire community homeless. The military has reinforced search-and-rescue teams, provided drinking water, and distributed food, tents, and blankets.

Mouhamad Elhasan, 59, recounted that he was having dinner with his family when the earthquake struck. His 31-year-old son fled outside but was struck as their neighbor's roof collapsed, trapping him under the rubble. Elhasan desperately searched for his son as he cried for help, but eventually, the cries ceased, and when he reached his son, he was already dead. Elhasan, his wife, and his daughter remained inside their home and survived.

In Tikekhte, where few buildings remain standing, 66-year-old Mohamed Ouchen described how residents saved 25 people, including his sister. He said, "We were busy rescuing. Because we didn't have tools, we used our hands." He added, "Her head was visible, and we kept digging by hand," Reuters reported.

