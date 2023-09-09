  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2023, 10:00 AM

FM spox.:

Terrorism, extremism serious threat to Africa stability

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani says that terrorism and extremism are considered among serious threats to the stability and the security of African countries.

Condemning the recent deadly terrorist attack in northeast Mali, Kan'ani offered condolences to the Malian government and nation.

This barbaric attack once again showed that terrorism and extremism are a serious threat to the stability, security, and development of African countries, especially West Africa, and combating it requires the cooperation of the international community, he stressed.

On September 7, armed groups attacked a passenger boat and military camp in Mali, killing at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, according to the country’s armed forces. Approximately 50 assailants were also killed in the attack.

A separate attack also targeted an army installation further east in the Bourem Circle, part of the Gao region.

A group affiliated with al-Qaeda has claimed credit for both attacks.

