FAO stresses expansion of agricultural cooperation with Iran

In a message on Saturday, Yubak Dhoj G C, FAO Representative ad interim to Iran, emphasized effective cooperation between FAO and the Iranain Ministry of Agriculture Jihad.

"The cooperation between FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad has yielded diverse and comprehensive results, ranging from capacity building to livestock management and aquaculture development", he stated.

According to the FAO representative, these measures have significantly strengthened sustainable agricultural practices, improved nutrition and rural livelihoods in Iran, and paved the way for sustainable agricultural growth and rural development.

Bo Zhou, an agricultural officer at FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific pointed out the project's key objectives, strategic commitments and their broad impact on the landscape of rainfed agriculture.

He emphasized the potential of conservation agriculture in optimizing water consumption and efficiency in agricultural systems, considering the challenge of water scarcity.

"While conservation agriculture cannot single-handedly solve the water scarcity crisis, it does help in reducing water consumption challenges," Zhou added.

With continuous support from the government, this project is intended to have a sustainable impact on the agricultural sector in Iran, he said.

He concluded that by addressing technical gaps and enhancing awareness, this project aims to create a flexible and sustainable agricultural vision that prioritizes both efficiency and environmental monitoring.

