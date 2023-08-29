"The fire occurred near warehouses in the vicinity of the Three Station Square in Moscow (popular name for Komsomolskaya Square – ed.) and does not affect train traffic. Russian Railways sent a fire train to help extinguish the fire," Russian Telegram channels of the RIA Novosti said.

Black smoke is reported to be clearly visible several kilometers away from the fire. Emergency services are now on their way to the scene.

According to a report by the "www.pravda.com.ua" website, "Initially, propagandists cited the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russian and stated that a warehouse was on fire, while Telegram channels reported that several warehouses were on fire."

MNA/PR