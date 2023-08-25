  1. Politics
Trump left Fulton jail after arrest procedure

Trump left Fulton jail after arrest procedure

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Former US President Donald Trump left the jail in the Fulton County, Georgia, where he had surrendered to authorities and passed through the formal arrest procedure in the election interference case.

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail Thursday night on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to CNBC.

Trump was fingerprinted and a booking photo, commonly known as a mugshot, was taken of the former president and later released to the public. Trump is facing charges in four separate criminal cases, but this is the first time he had a mugshot taken.

Trump is facing 13 separate counts in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts. The deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case to turn themselves in is Friday.

