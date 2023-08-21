Russia destroys 2 Ukrainian drones over Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry made the announcement on Monday, saying the country’s air defenses timely detected and downed the hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over Moscow Region's Istra district.

“On August 21, at 8:16 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type drone," said the ministry in a statement, noting, "The attempt was foiled.”

It further added that the drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed southwest of the capital in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow Region.

There were no casualties or damage from the drone crash, the ministry emphasized.

Moscow's airports briefly suspended flights at the time of the incident.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said “an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime involving an aircraft-type drone was thwarted” at 6:50 a.m. Moscow time.

It went on to say that the drone lost control and crashed near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Ruza District, adding that there were no casualties.

The latest development came a day after the Russian military intercepted another Ukrainian drone over the Stupino district of Moscow Region, which also crashed in a deserted area, causing no damage or injuries.

Also on Sunday, another Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of a railway station in the southern Russian city of Kursk, slightly injuring five people, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit declared.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has ramped up its attempts to target Moscow with drone strikes, which have been mostly unsuccessful.

Ukraine, after a long delay, began its widely publicized counteroffensives in early June which have so far proved to be major failures, suffering the loss of thousands of its troops in the process.

MNA/Press TV