  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2023, 12:30 PM

Libya denies reports of leasing Al-Khums port to Turkey

Libya denies reports of leasing Al-Khums port to Turkey

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The Libyan government denied reports Thursday that it is leasing a port to a foreign country for military purposes.

"The rumors that the Libyan state has renounced the Al-Khums port or that the port will be used as a military base by a foreign country are unfounded," Libyan National Unity Government spokesperson Mohammed Hammude told reporters.

Hammude asked citizens not to believe the false news but to follow reliable official sources, according to Anadolu Agency.

He said the claims cause “public turmoil and instability," and media reports in question do not express the truth.

Media reports in Libya claimed that the port, located 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the national capital of Tripoli, would be handed to Turkey to be used as a military base.

MP/PR

News Code 204859

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News