US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times

"One pair of the coalition’s F-16, three pairs of F-35 and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the day," he said on Monday.

According to Kulit, twelve violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours. Such actions provoke air accidents and aggravate the situation in Syria’s airspace, he added, TASS reported.

MNA/PR