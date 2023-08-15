  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 15, 2023, 9:10 AM

US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times

US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 13 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said.

"One pair of the coalition’s F-16, three pairs of F-35 and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the day," he said on Monday.

According to Kulit, twelve violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours. Such actions provoke air accidents and aggravate the situation in Syria’s airspace, he added, TASS reported.

MNA/PR

News Code 204629

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News