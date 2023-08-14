Envoy calls for Iran-Kuwait close cooperation

The Iranian envoy made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Iran-Kuwait friendship association after submitting his credentials to the foreign minister of Kuwait Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Iranian envoy said, Kuwait and Iran are two neighbors with historical relations rooted in decades, stressing the need for the two countries to support each other. He expressed his happiness and pride that he began his mission in Kuwait by meeting the head of the association Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled, and a group of intellectuals, writers and businessmen.

According to Arab Times, he pointed out that he had met before his arrival with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, who stressed the importance of strengthening relations with neighboring countries, especially Kuwait, as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who stressed the development of bilateral relations and communication in all official and popular fields, and his emphasis on the visit of the association delegation to Tehran. For his part, Sheikh Ali Al- Khaled, shed light of the association on its future projects, stressing the depth of the ties that unite the two neighboring peoples.

MP/FNA14020522001049