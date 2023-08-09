Iranians from all walks of life look up to martyrs

On his Twitter account on Wednesday, Nasser Kan'ani hailed the National Day of Defenders of Holy Shrine which is commemorated on August 9 in Iran.

In his post, the Kan'ani paid tribute to top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Mohsen Hojaji – an Iranian military adviser who was martyred by the Takfiri ISIL terrorists in Syria.

Men and women of the Islamic Republic have looked up to sacred causes of martyrs and Islam as well as Iran in the realm of diplomacy, battlefield, economy, culture, science, technology, sports, and delivering services.

Mohsen Hojaji was taken hostage by the ISIL terror group near the Iraqi border in Syria on August 7 and beheaded two days later.

The Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) has named August 9, the national commemoration day of Holy Shrine Defenders. A day for those who bravely died to protect Islam and the sanctity of the Ahl al-Bayt.

